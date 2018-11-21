"17th German Christmas Market in Sapporo" to Be Held from November 22 (Thu.) until December 25 (Tue.) at Sapporo 2-chome Odori Park

comunicati

- SAPPORO, Japan, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sapporo White Illumination Executive Committee will hold the 17th German Christmas Market in Sapporo (https://white-illumination.jp/munich/) at Sapporo 2-chome Odori Park from November 22 (Thursday) until December 25 (Tuesday).Image: The "Gift of Snow" original decorative object https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201811200576-O1-KY6mBecFThe German Christmas Market in Sapporo was held for the first time in 2002 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the sister city partnership of Munich and Sapporo. The Christmas market, which is a traditional German event, is held every year in Sapporo to let as many people as possible know about the appeal of Munich. The event will be held for the 17th time this year. Over 1.3 million people attended last year's event from inside and outside Hokkaido.The venue is lined with over 30 stores, including goods booths handling Christmas-related products and food booths selling gourmet items such as Gluehwein (mulled wine) perfect for winter, German beer and hot sausages. This year, an original decorative object called the "Gift of Snow" based on the motif of a traditional German Christmas pyramid will be placed in the center of the venue to make this Christmas more spectacular.In addition, throughout the duration of the Christmas market, events and workshops will be staged to convey German culture, encouraging international interaction and enabling people to enjoy the atmosphere of Christmas. Furthermore, a game for searching for reindeer hidden in the venue will also be held, along with a stamp-collecting event for enjoying Gluehwein while moving from stall to stall.The Sapporo White Illumination will also be held in the venue throughout the duration of the market. The lightbulbs spanning across the expansive area of the venue will light up Sapporo, providing fantastic scenery combining white snow with illumination.Event OverviewTitle: 17th German Christmas Market in SapporoDuration: 34 days from November 22 (Thu.) until December 25 (Tue.) Operating hours: From 11 am to 9 pm (last order at 8:45 pm)Venue: 2-chome Odori Park, Chuo-ku, Sapporo-shi, HokkaidoFee: Free admissionURL: https://white-illumination.jp/munich/